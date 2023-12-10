Manchester United to step up efforts to sign £85.7m-rated playmaker

Manchester United are keen on the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in Spanish football and he should prove to be a quality long-term addition for the Red Devils. He is already a key player for the Spanish club and he has three goals in 18 appearances for them this season.

Guerra is a central midfielder who can operate as a defensive midfielder as well. He will add control, composure and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield if he joins the club.

The Red Devils need more quality in their midfield pivot. Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro have been quite underwhelming.

Guerra has an £85.7 million release clause in his contract according to Fichajes. The report adds that Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign the player next year.

It seems unlikely that Manchester United will want to pay that kind of money for the talented, young midfielder and they will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club are willing to lower their demands in the coming months.

Guerra could be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United and it would be an exciting opportunity for him.

Valencia are reportedly ready to consider offers for the player in 2024 and Juventus are eyeing up a move for him as well.

The report from Fichajes claims that €40 million could get the deal done. Manchester United certainly have the financial means to pay that and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.