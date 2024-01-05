Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in recent months.

However, a report from Relevo claims that Valencia are under no pressure to sell the player after getting their finances in order.

The report claims that Manchester United are closely monitoring the Valencia midfielder and they have sent their scouts to watch the player in action quite often. In addition to that, they have made the player aware of their interest and they could look to approach in the summer.

Although Valencia are under no pressure to sell the player any time soon, they could consider an offer if there is a substantial proposal on the table. Manchester United are certainly capable of offering a lucrative package for the talented young midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 20-year-old will add creativity and control in the middle of the park and the Red Devils could certainly use a technically gifted like him. The midfielder has €100 million release clause in his contract, but it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that much money for him.

The report from Relevo claims that an offer of around €35-40 million could get the deal done.

A move to the Premier League will be an interesting opportunity for the youngster and he could be tempted to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to sign quality players like Guerra to improve their squad.