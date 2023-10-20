Mikel Arteta hails ‘role model’ Mauricio Pochettino ahead of London derby

Mikel Arteta has thanked his former teammate Mauricio Pochettino during his press conference on Friday.

The two Premier League managers played alongside each other at Paris St. Germain in 2001 where they became friends after joining at the same time.

Now just over two decades later, they still maintain that friendship with Arteta thanking the Argentinian during his press conference ahead of their heated clash on Saturday.

The Spanish manager detailed how Pochettino helped him at his ‘first professional opportunity’.

“It was my first professional opportunity in Paris and we arrived at the same time and lived together in a hotel for three months,” Arteta said via the Guardian.

“He was critical, has been one of the most influential people in my career. Firstly as a player, he took me under the arm and looked after me like a little child, a little brother, and he was a big part of the success I had in Paris. It was because of him because he really looked after me, gave me a lot of confidence and a lot of advice.

“He has been a role model for me since that day, not only when I was a player but as a manager as well, when I had to make the decision to leave playing and start my coaching career he had a big say on that and I will always be grateful.”

Arteta’s Arsenal are flying high at the top of the table as they remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far with his opposite number struggling in 11th place.

But after three wins on the bounce Pochettino will feel more confident then ever that his side can put it up to the Gunners.