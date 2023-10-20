talkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein has said he hasn’t changed his mind on Chelsea getting top four, despite their recent wins against Fulham and Burnley in the league.

Speaking with Darren Bent, Goldstein argued that those two victories aren’t enough to change the opinion on Chelsea and their chances of finishing top four, whilst Bent used Tottenham as an example beating similar level sides but being praised.

Goldstein then went on to list Chelsea’s losses to the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as well as drawing with Bournemouth. However Bent felt this was unfair considering Spurs have beaten similar level opposition and been praised for it.

“I haven't seen anything of Chelsea to make me think they can get top 4!” ???? “They’ve only won 3 games in the league!” ? “You talk about how bad Man United have been but they’re below them!” ? Andy Goldstein isn't convinced by Darren Bent's argument for #CFC to make top 4 ? pic.twitter.com/mmHCzxCSzU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2023

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League on 11 points, winning three, drawing two and losing three in their opening eight fixtures this campaign. However in their last two games Chelsea have managed two wins against Fulham (2-0) and against Burnley (4-1), as well as beating Brighton 1-0 in the Carabao Cup to make it three wins in their last three games.

The Blues face their toughest test yet against London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, who finished runners up last season, and currently sit second in the table on 20 points, unbeaten in the Premier League in their opening eight games (six wins and two draws).