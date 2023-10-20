Stan Collymore risks wrath of Arsenal fans by making surprise Liverpool prediction

Liverpool will finish the 2023-24 Premier League season higher than Arsenal.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Jurgen Klopp’s men are among the country’s best teams, despite undergoing a summer of transformation.

Having lost the core of their senior squad, including captain Jordan Henderson, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, there were initial concerns over whether or not the 2019-20 champions could hit the ground running.

However, a trio of top signings featuring Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister, have allowed Klopp’s side to pick up where they left off and continue their rivalry with Manchester City.

Despite recently suffering an unlucky and hugely controversial defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, the red half of Merseyside remains in the hunt for the country’s biggest sporting accolade.

And Collymore believes only Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning Cityzens are capable of bettering Liverpool’s end-of-season tally with the former attacker backing the Reds to topple both Spurs and Arsenal, despite both sitting at the top of the table after eight games.

“Liverpool still have a very new squad, especially in midfield, so it’s going to be interesting to see how some of those new names handle their first Merseyside Derby,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I suspect they’ll come through it and continue to have another great campaign. I think if any team finishes above Jurgen Klopp’s men, they’ll be champions.

“For me, Liverpool will either win the league or they’ll finish second. I think they’ll finish higher than Spurs and higher than Arsenal – the only team I see doing better than them over a 38-domestic game season is Manchester City.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Who will finish the season higher; Arsenal or Liverpool? – Let us know in the comments below.