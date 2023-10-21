Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the French midfielder Khephren Thuram.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 22-year-old midfielder was on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle during the summer transfer window. Apparently, Manchester United were keeping tabs on the player as well.

However, Newcastle are thought to be one of the leaders in the transfer chase. Newcastle need to sign a quality defensive midfielder during the January transfer window especially if Sandro Tonali is banned following his involvement in a betting scandal.

Thuram could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 22-year-old has proven his quality in the French league and he will relish the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League now. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football and a move to Newcastle would be a major step up in his career.

The 22-year-old has the tools to develop into a complete midfielder and Eddie Howe could nurture him into a quality player.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to sign the player and they have the pull to convince him as well. The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League and Thuram could be tempted to join them in January if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United resurrect their interest in the player in the coming mo. Otherwise, Newcastle could have a free run at him in January.