Video: Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook sent off for headbutting Hwang Hee-Chan

Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook was sent off against Wolves for headbutting Hwang Hee-Chan.
The Cherries scored first and went into the break leading 1-0. However, Wolves came back in the second half with much more intent. Just 2 minutes into the second half, Cunha equalised for Wolves.
And just 7 minutes later Lewis Cook and Hwang Hee-Chan were involved in an incident. The Wolves striker shoved Cook but the midfielder responded with a headbutt that saw him get a straight red card.
Wolves ended up scoring the winner in the 88th minute securing an important away win.
Watch the incident below:
Bournemouth went down to 10 men after Lewis Cook was sent off for headbutting Hwang Hee-Chan. pic.twitter.com/jtQfGbJgly
