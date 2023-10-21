Video: Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook sent off for headbutting Hwang Hee-Chan

Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook was sent off against Wolves for headbutting Hwang Hee-Chan.

The Cherries scored first and went into the break leading 1-0. However, Wolves came back in the second half with much more intent. Just 2 minutes into the second half, Cunha equalised for Wolves.

And just 7 minutes later Lewis Cook and Hwang Hee-Chan were involved in an incident. The Wolves striker shoved Cook but the midfielder responded with a headbutt that saw him get a straight red card.

Wolves ended up scoring the winner in the 88th minute securing an important away win.

Watch the incident below: