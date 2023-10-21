Video: Game on as Ansu Fati pulls one back for Brighton after a mistake from Akanji

Ansu Fati has just pulled one back for Brighton against Manchester City making the remaining 15 minutes very an interesting watch.

Manchester City scored twice in the first half with goals from Alvarez and Haaland giving City a comfortable lead.

But Brighton have given themselves a lifeline. Mitoma twists and turns as he dribbles his way into the City penalty box, evading a challenge from Kyle Walker before putting a cross in. His cross is intercepted by Akanji but the defender fails to clear it as the ball falls to the Barcelona loanee who finishes it first time past the City keeper.

Game on!! Watch the goal below: