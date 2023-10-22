Player claims people notice him more since leaving Leicester City

James Maddison believes playing for Tottenham Hotspur is helping him get the credit deserves.

Maddison, 26, who joined the Lilywhites from Leicester City in the summer for a reported £40 million, has been a revelation under Ange Postecoglou.

Despite Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich, Spurs are on course to have one of their best-ever Premier League seasons after sitting top after eight game weeks.

And Maddison feels the pressures that come with playing for a traditional ‘top six’ club are helping his performances get the attention they deserve.

The Englishman told Men In Blazers: “What I would say is you definitely get more praise; people notice more because you’re at a big football club.

“There’s performances that I’ve played at Tottenham which have been spoken about as a really, really good performance, when actually, I’ve come off and I’m thinking I was alright. I was okay, I could’ve been a lot better.

“Whereas, no disrespect to a team like Leicester, a smaller club in terms of the Premier League and stature, you come off and you think you’ve played really well and had a really good game, and it doesn’t get spoken about as much, just because Tottenham’s a bigger team at the right end of the Premier League.

“That’s happened a couple of times this season. There was one game I can’t remember, maybe even got man of the match and I was just like, there was no chance I was man of the match then. But I’ll take it, it’ll still go on the mantlepiece.”

He added: “I feel like I’m arguably playing the best football I’ve played to be fair. I’m at an age now where I’m experienced. I’ve played a lot of football matches now, come through the lower leagues in my early career.

“So I’ve played a lot of football. I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’m still only 26. Got a long way to go, but I’d probably say, yeah I’m in the form of my career.”

