South American giants preparing offer to sign Chelsea defender

Brazilian side Fluminense are reportedly preparing to offer Thiago Silva the chance to return to South America at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the veteran centre-back is increasingly likely to depart Stamford Bridge once the season comes to an end.

Having signed a one-year contract extension last year, Silva, 39, has committed this campaign to the Blues, however, he is expected to walk away on a free transfer in the summer, and former side Fluminese appear in the driving seat to bring the defender back to his homeland.

It is expected that Chelsea’s senior decision-makers will not stand in the 39-year-old’s way if he chooses to make a stunning return to Fluminese almost 15 years after leaving in favour of a career in Europe.

During his three years with Chelsea, Silva, who joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, has directly contributed to nine goals in 126 games in all competitions.