Unai Emery reveals what went wrong during Arsenal spell

Unai Emery has shed some light on his ‘frustrating’ failed spell at Arsenal.

The Spanish manager is currently doing an amazing job with Premier League side Aston Villa after replacing Steven Gerrard last year.

They currently sit in fifth place after their impressive win against West Ham on Sunday, just one point behind both Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League spots.

Many questioned if he was the right man for the Villa job after his previous spell in England with Arsenal ended in disaster.

Emery was sacked just one and a half years into the job with Mikel Arteta replacing him in December 2019.

The current Villa manager shed some light on what went wrong during his spell in North London and complimented his fellow Spaniard on the job that he’s doing.

‘It was a very good challenge but when I finished after one year and six months, in November [2019] I was really frustrated,’ Emery told The Times.

‘The first year was good, the second year started a bit so-so and then it was over.

‘Arsenal was difficult to arrive at after Wenger. What was needed was a process. The supporters respected me a lot and I was frustrated because I was thinking, ‘I can do it, but I need time.’

‘But I understand always football. I understand always my position as a coach. You have to win. You convince by winning.

‘The work Arteta is doing there now is brilliant and he’s doing more or less everything I was thinking needed to be done there.

‘And now history is different. I am here. I have my challenge here. And Aston Villa is an amazing club.’