Video: Jarrod Bowen pulls one back for West Ham thanks to a huge deflection

Jarrod Bowen has pulled one back for West Ham to make it 2-1 against Aston Villa giving the away side a lifeline.

Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Villa in the 30th minute and doubled the lead from the spot early in the second half.

But West Ham are back into the game thanks to Jared Bowen and a big slice of luck,

Bowen cut on to his left before firing a shot from outside the box but the shot took a huge deflection off Lucas Digne. The deflection wrongfooted Emi Martinez who was left helpless as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Watch the goal below: