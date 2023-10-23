Manchester City have been linked again with a potential transfer move for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but Fabrizio Romano says a decision has not yet been made on potentially looking to replace Kalvin Phillips.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that City had an interest in Paqueta in the summer before signing Matheus Nunes instead, casting doubt over whether they’ll go back in for the Brazil international.

There is the issue of Phillips likely leaving the Etihad Stadium this January, but Romano says City are yet to make a decision on replacing the England international, as that could also hinge on what kind of deal the club get for him.

“Finally, we’re again seeing Lucas Paqueta being linked with Manchester City, which I think is to be expected for a quality player, but it’s just speculation for now as far as I’m aware,” Romano said.

“Paqueta has always been appreciated by City, as we’ve known for a long time but there’s nothing new happening at the moment. City signed Matheus Nunes in the summer in that position, so another similar signing in midfield might not make sense as a priority.

“Of course, Kalvin Phillips could leave, as I reported last week, but for now there’s no decision made on the midfielder position for January, and it will also depend on the formula for the Phillips deal.”

One imagines Phillips might initially go out on loan rather than leave permanently, so that could presumably impact how much City can spend this winter, meaning a top talent like Paqueta would likely be very difficult to get, especially in the middle of the season.