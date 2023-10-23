Real Madrid team news vs Braga

Braga (3rd in Champions League Group C) take on Real Madrid (1st in Champions League Group C) on Tuesday 24th of October, at Estadio Municipal de Braga, at 20:00 PM (BST).

Braga have won five out of five in all competitions in their last five fixtures, whilst Real Madrid have won four and drawn one in their last five, drawing their most recent league game with Sevilla 1-1.

Braga won their last Champions League game, beating Union Berlin 3-2. Goals from Sikou Niakate, Bruma and Andre Castro for Braga, with a Sheraldo Becker brace for Union Berlin.

Real Madrid also won their last Champions League game, beating Napoli 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and an Alex Meret own goal for Real Madrid, and goals from Leo Skiri Ostigard and Piotr Zielinski for Napoli.

How to watch Braga vs Real Madrid

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga

Team News:

Real Madrid will remain without the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler through injury, as well as Dani Ceballos who has also sustained an injury in the past week.

Predicted XI:

Braga: Matheus, Marin, Saatci, Fonte, Mendes, Al-Musrati, Zalazar, Bruma, Pizzi, Djalo, Banza.

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Junior, Rodrygo.