Liverpool team news vs Toulouse

Liverpool (1st in Europa League Group E) take on Toulouse (2nd in Europa League Group E) on Thursday, 26th of October, at the Anfield Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Liverpool beat Toulouse 4-0 back in 2007 in the Champions League. Goals from Peter Crouch, Sami Hyypia and Dirk Kuyt (x2).

Liverpool won their last Europa League game, beating Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield. Goals being scored by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota to secure the victory.

Toulouse also won their last Europa League game, beating LASK 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Gabriel Suazo in the 31st minute to secure the win and three points.

How to watch Liverpool vs Toulouse

  • Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: TNT Sports
  • Venue: Anfield Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will remain without Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley and Ben Doak through injury, whilst Cody Gakpo has returned from injury and will be a boost for Klopp’s side on Thursday.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimakas, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Elliot.

Toulouse: Restes, Suazo, Nicolaisen, Costa, Desler, Sierro, Gelabert, Casseres Jr, Schmidt, Donnum, Dallinga.

