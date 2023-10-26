West Ham team news vs Olympiacos

Olympiacos (3rd in Europa League Group A) take on Rangers (1st in Europa League Group A) on Thursday, 26th of October, at the Karaiskakis Stadium, at 17:45 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, the game ended a 2-2 draw back in 1965, playing in the UEFA European Cup Winners Cup.

Olympiacos drew their last Europa League game, drawing 2-2 with Backa Topola. Goals from Giorgos Masouras and Daniel Podence for Olympiacos, and goals from Ifet Djakovac and Milos Pantovic for Backa Topola.

West Ham won their last Europa League game, beating SC Freiburg 2-1. Goals from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd for West Ham, and a goal from Roland Sallai for Freiburg.

How to watch Olympiacos vs West Ham

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

Team News:

West Ham could be without defenders Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson who will undergo further fitness testing before deeming their availability ahead of Thursday’s game. Everyone else seems to be fit and available for selection.

Predicted XI:

Olympiacos: Paschalakis, Quini, Porozo, Retsos, Rodinei, Camara, Hezze, Fortounis, Masouras, Podence, El Kaabi.

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Aguerd, Mavropanos, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Fornals, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen.