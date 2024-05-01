Spartak Moscow’s incredible approach for important West Ham man

It’s going to be an important summer for West Ham United, as one of the first questions that will need to be answered is whether current manager, David Moyes, will be retained on a new contract or not.

Owner, David Sullivan, will understand the need to get that issue resolved quickly in order that the Hammers can look ahead to the 2024/25 campaign with positivity and purpose.

Moreover, any potential new signings will want to understand the position with regards to whether Moyes remains in charge or a new manager is brought in before committing to the East Londoners.

West Ham’s David Moyes approached by Spartak Moscow

The same could also be true of current players that are perhaps coming to the end of their deals and are either pro or anti Moyes. It’s a decision from Sullivan that affects multiple areas of the club.

With only three games left of their 2023/24 season, West Ham can only finish as high as sixth.

They can earn a maximum of 58 points and only if they win all three matches, whilst Man United, who are currently in sixth, already have 54 points and still have four games of their own to play – as do Newcastle on 53 points in seventh.

Currently eighth, if results were to go against the Hammers they could finish well outside the top 10, and that would almost certainly bring the curtain down on Moyes’ tenure.

Even if the Hammers were able to qualify for Europe again, the Scot might decide his future is elsewhere, with Spartak Moscow recently making an approach for him according to Daily Mail Sport.

Though the outlet suggest that a move to Russia might not appeal to Moyes, the approach shows the esteem that the 61-year-old is still held in.

Getting the Hammers into Europe for three years in a row deserves plaudits, and whilst his brand of football appears underwhelming to the vast majority of West Ham fans, his relative success at the club can’t be denied.