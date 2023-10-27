Exclusive: El Clasico winner would put Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham in the world-class category says Collymore

This weekend’s El Clasico could be shorn of a number of big names because of injury, but that shouldn’t detract from Jude Bellingham’s performance if he continues in the same vain as he’s begun at Real Madrid and completely dominates the match against Barcelona.

The England international has enjoyed a stellar season to this point, but from a club perspective, it is always the performance level in the big game against the Catalans by which a player is judged.

Former pro, Stan Collymore, believes that Bellingham can elevate himself into the world-class category with another outstanding showing.

‘There’s no reason why Bellingham couldn’t dominate Saturday’s match because this isn’t a good Barcelona side by any means,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

‘As a defensive midfielder that has the ability to be able to get forward and who has already scored 12 goals I think… to be in that position before the clocks go back, I think most people would say he’s on his way to becoming world class.

‘I think with 20+ goals this season, 10+ assists and a great Euros where he perhaps comes up with an iconic Bryan Robson type goal, there will be no arguments.

‘The jack of all trades will be the master of all of them.’

Ever since the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left La Liga, it appears that there have been suggestions that the Clasico isn’t quite the game it once was, however, that’s not something that Collymore ascribes to.

‘El Clasico, because of the political relevance; Real Madrid still very much seen as the club of the Spanish state and Barcelona, the standard bearers for their semi autonomous region, is still the biggest club game in the world,’ he continued.

‘There’s political elements that perhaps only the Celtic v Rangers games can compare with. If they had the kind of money and the kind of exposure that La Liga has, I think that would be the biggest game because it would be effectively split because of the religious rivalry. It’s very nasty and they very much don’t like each other.

‘If you are looking at the historical relevance, Europe’s most successful team are Real Madrid, and Barcelona bring a huge amount of relevance to modern football fans and youngsters because ever since the Ronaldo’s and Messi’s, the Ronaldinho’s and the rest, they are still a huge club in most people’s eyes.’

More Stories / Latest News Messi deserves Ballon d’Or but Man City stars have legitmate claims says ex-pro Exclusive: Stan Collymore on the complete meltdown at Man City if Everton are charged Exclusive: Ten Hag under major pressure after abysmal Man United signings says Collymore

There’s plenty at stake too, as Xavi’s emerging but depleted Barcelona side could leapfrog Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos with a win.

Should Girona have already triumphed against 18th-placed Celta Vigo, Real will be in third by the close of the weekend.

There’s clearly more than bragging rights at stake and in a fixture of this magnitude there always will be.

No quarter will be asked or given by either side and if Bellingham emerges as the best of the bunch again, his name will continue to ring around Madrid.