Liverpool team news vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Liverpool (4th in the Premier League) take on Nottingham Forest (15th in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at Anfield Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield. Goals from Diogo Jota (x2) and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool, and goals from Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White for Forest.

Liverpool won their previous Premier League game, beating Everton 2-0 at Anfield. A brace from Mohamed Salah secured the win and three points for Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest drew in their last Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with Luton Town. Goals from Chris Wood (x2) for Forest, and goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo for Luton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

  • Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: Anfield Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara through injury, whilst Curtis Jones will be unavailable due to suspension for Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Dias, Nunez, Salah.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Toffolo, Murillo, Boly, Aurier, Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez, Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Steve Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.