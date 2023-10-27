Liverpool team news vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool (4th in the Premier League) take on Nottingham Forest (15th in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at Anfield Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield. Goals from Diogo Jota (x2) and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool, and goals from Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White for Forest.

Liverpool won their previous Premier League game, beating Everton 2-0 at Anfield. A brace from Mohamed Salah secured the win and three points for Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest drew in their last Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with Luton Town. Goals from Chris Wood (x2) for Forest, and goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo for Luton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara through injury, whilst Curtis Jones will be unavailable due to suspension for Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Dias, Nunez, Salah.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Toffolo, Murillo, Boly, Aurier, Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez, Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White.