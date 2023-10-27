‘This is going to be controversial’ Jarrod Bowen names greatest ever Premier League winger (Video)

Jarrod Bowen has named Mohamed Salah as the greatest winger to ever play in the Premier League.

The English winger has been on fire since the start of the season, scoring six goals and grabbing one assist in the opening nine fixtures.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s clash with Everton on Sunday, Bowen was asked by Sky Sports who he thinks is the greatest Premier League winger ever.

The 26-year-old replied with Liverpool’s Mo Salah.