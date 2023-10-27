Video: Gary Neville names the Premier League player who has the biggest impact on his club

Life at Tottenham has got off to a great start for James Maddison and Gary Neville believes the England international is the player who has the biggest impact on his club.

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Leicester over the summer and has played a big part in the North London club currently being top of the Premier League.

Maddison has scored three goals and assisted a further five across the opening nine matches of the campaign and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the England international is the player who has the biggest impact on his club in the English top flight.

“I think he’s had the biggest impact on a club. It’s just his enthusiasm. We have done Friday night football five, six years while he was at Leicester and he is brilliant to have around, great to come into the interviews,” the former Man United star said.

“You can imagine him in the changing room, they just got to keep him fit, keep him buzzing and keep feeding him because he is so influential.”