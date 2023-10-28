Chelsea fans left bewildered as WWE star John Cena posts picture of Cucurella without caption

Chelsea fans were not only angry after their 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday but also confused, as WWE superstar John Cena posted a picture of Marc Cucurella without a caption. 

In a random event, the American star posted a picture to his Instagram of the Blues full-back shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday but without a caption.

Nobody knows why the 46-year-old did this but it has left many fans confused.

Cucurella started in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge and the left-back put in a good performance despite his team falling to win the match. The 25-year-old has earned the trust of Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks and it looks like that will continue after today.

There was some funny responses to the post by Chelsea fans with one person summing it up in the comments section. “John Cena is actually so funny – no caption, just Cucurella,” the Instagram user said.

It is uncertain if we will ever find out why Cena did this but it gave the football community a laugh for a short period of time due to its confusing nature.

