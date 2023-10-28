Lille defender Leny Yoro continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Ligue 1 right now and he has been linked with a number of European heavyweights in recent weeks.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on the player as well.

Premier League rivals Chelsea were already keen on the player and they will now face competition from the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the 17-year-old defender as well.

Yoro is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class defender and it is hardly a surprise that the top clubs are tracking him.

It will be interesting to see if Lille are willing to sell him in January.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcements, especially with Joel Matip expected to move on in the near future. He is in the twilight stage of his career and Jurgen Klopp will need to replace him. Yoro would be a superb long-term alternative.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need an alternative to Harry Maguire if he moves on in search of regular playing time.

Yoro might not be ready to start for Liverpool or Manchester United just yet, but he has the attributes to succeed in English football. Managers like Klopp and Erik ten Hag could help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.