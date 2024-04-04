Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea handed boost in their pursuit of £80m defender

French defender Leny Yoro has been linked to the move away from LOSC Lille at the end of the season and he is unlikely to sign the contract extension with them.

A report from HITC claims that the £80 million-rated defender is open to a move and the development will come as a major boost for clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

All four Premier League clubs are keen on the 18-year-old central defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The French defender will be a free agent in 2025 and therefore Lille will be under pressure to cash on him this summer.

Liverpool need a central defender, especially with Joel Matip leaving the club on a free transfer. Yoro could develop into a top-class player for Liverpool with the right guidance and he has the attributes to establish himself as a key asset for club and country.

Similarly, Chelsea need defensive reinforcements as well. Thiago Silva will move on in the summer and they will need to replace the Brazilian adequately. He has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them and the Blues need to invest in a quality defender.

Leny Yoro needs to join a club where he will play regularly

At Manchester United, he could fill the void left by players like Jonny Evans. Harry Maguire has been linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford as well. Manchester United need to tighten up defensively and signing one of the best young central defenders in Europe would be a wise decision.

Arsenal are already well-stocked in the defensive unit, and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate Yoro in the starting lineup if they manage to get a deal done. The 18-year-old will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and he will not want to sit on the bench at a big club.