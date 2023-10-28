Multi-million pound Newcastle deal given the thumbs up by Premier League bosses

Ever since Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the notion that the club have money to burn hasn’t really gone away.

That might be something to do with the fact that PIF are worth in the region of $700bn/£577bn according to Reuters.

Even if some would believe that this gives the Magpies an unfair advantage, it’s worth remembering that they too have to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations.

If anything, their business dealings would arguably be more scrutinised than any of their Premier League rivals.

To that end, a £3m deal with Saudia Airlines has passed the Premier League’s Fair Market Value assessment and has therefore been given the thumbs up according to Football Insider.

The deal is an extension of the agreement from last season and, despite any links with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has been agreed without a fuss.

That’ll surely delight the commercial department at the club, after Football Insider revealed that the 2021/22 accounts showed their commercial revenue at a paltry £33m.

From Eddie Howe’s point of view, it’s unlikely to change the status quo on the pitch, but the Saudia deal does strengthen links and therefore business relationships, all of which are important in the grand scheme of things.