Roy Keane believes Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy

Roy Keane doesn’t believe that Bruno Fernandes should remain Manchester United captain after his performance on Sunday.

The Red Devils were played off the park by their city rivals at Old Trafford, strolling to a dominant 3-0 win.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot after a controversial penalty decision before heading home for his second just after the break.

The Norwegian then teed up Phil Foden for the third and final goal of the night.

Speaking after the game, Keane singled out Fernandes for his behaviour during the game, stating that he would strip him of the captaincy.

“Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I know it’s a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

“He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today – we’ve discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool – his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly.

“It really isn’t acceptable. From what we saw today, I’m thinking I would take that off him.

“You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] – the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that.

“Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain.”