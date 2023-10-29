Video: Erling Haaland scores from the spot to give City the lead but United fans are furious with the referee’s decision

Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead from the spot in the Manchester Derby.

United striker Rasmus Hojlund seemed to have his arm at Rodri inside the box during the set-piece but was it enough for the midfielder to go down the way he did is questionable.

Regardless, the Norwegian stepped up and expertly scored past Onana to give City the lead at Old Trafford.

Watch the goal below:

"HAALAND! CITY ARE ON THEIR WAY!" ? pic.twitter.com/TvUe4jaxis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

??| PENALTY: It’s a penalty for Manchester City! Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/bJluh7DjWK — TTS. (@TransferSector) October 29, 2023

"What a super twat! What an absolute prat!" ?@markgoldbridge is fuming at #mufc going 1-0 down and the penalty decision. pic.twitter.com/HCOVhGh719 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 29, 2023