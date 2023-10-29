Video: Erling Haaland scores from the spot to give City the lead but United fans are furious with the referee’s decision

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead from the spot in the Manchester Derby.

United striker Rasmus Hojlund seemed to have his arm at Rodri inside the box during the set-piece but was it enough for the midfielder to go down the way he did is questionable.

Regardless, the Norwegian stepped up and expertly scored past Onana to give City the lead at Old Trafford.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.