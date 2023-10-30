Aston Villa are hoping to agree on a new contract with midfielder Douglas Luiz.

A report from Football Insider claims that the West Midlands club are now looking to open contract talks with the midfielder in the new year. The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Aston Villa this season and clubs like Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing him.

His current contract expires in June 2026 and Aston Villa are hoping to tie him down to a long-term deal. They have already agreed new contracts with players like Ollie Watkins and John McGinn in recent months.

Unai Emery is looking to keep his best players at the club and Luiz is certainly one of the best midfielders in the league.

Arsenal need someone to replace Thomas Partey if he moves on and Luiz would be a superb alternative.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is ready to commit his long-term future to Aston Villa. The opportunity to join big clubs like Arsenal can be quite tempting and the Brazilian could be attracted to the idea of playing for them in the Champions League.

Aston Villa are currently competing in Europe and they are hoping to put together a side capable of competing in the UEFA Champions League as well. It will be interesting to see if they can hold onto their best players and push for a top four finish this season.

Douglas Luiz is entering his peak and holding onto the player during his best years would be a major boost for Aston Villa.