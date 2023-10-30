Liverpool team news vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup (Round of 16) on Wednesday, 1st of November, at the Vitality Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Liverpool got the beating of Bournemouth, winning the game 3-1. Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, with a goal from Antoine Semenyo for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth won in the Carabao Cup third round, beating Stoke City 2-0 to secure their spot in the next round. Goals from Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell secured the win for Bournemouth.

Liverpool beat Leicester City to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup, winning 3-1 at Anfield. Goals from Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and a goal from Kasey McAteer for Leicester.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Date: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara through injury, whilst Klopp has an otherwise fit squad to choose from to face Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Predicted XI:

Bournemouth: Radu, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Aarons, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Brooks, Solanke.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Quansah, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Diaz.