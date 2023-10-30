Manchester United vs Newcastle team news

Manchester United take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup (Round of 16) on Wednesday, 1st of November, at Old Trafford, at 20:15 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0, reversing the result from the Carabao Cup final just two months before (2022/23 season).

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in the third round to progress in the Carabao Cup. Goals coming from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial to secure the win.

Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 to secure their spot in the next round, with the only goal of the game being scored by Alexander Isak in the 53rd minute.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

Date: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:15 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Old Trafford

Team News:

Manchester United will remain without Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo through injury, whilst Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will undergo further fitness testing to determine their availability.

Newcastle will be without Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy through injury.

Predicted XI:

Manchester United: Onana, Reguilon, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Mount, Mainoo, Garnacho, McTominay, Antony, Martial.

Newcastle: Pope, Targett, Dummett, Lascelles, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Hall, Gordon, Almiron.