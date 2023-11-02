Video: “Worst performance I’ve seen from Man United at home” – Sam Matterface slams Red Devils over Newcastle defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are being roundly criticised from all sides today, and with good reason after they meekly surrendered to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies got their tactics spot on and gained revenge for being beaten by the Red Devils in last season’s final.

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter confirmed as being on the list of candidates for surprise job
Barcelona make room for the urns of 26,600 dead supporters at new Camp Nou
Liverpool battling Real Madrid for transfer of €60million-rated 22-year-old

TalkSPORT’s Sam Matterface spoke of an acceptance amongst the supporters in the stadium as to just how bad their team was.

“Probably the worst performance I’ve seen from Man United at home,” was his damning indictment of the output on the night of Erik ten Hag’s underperforming side.

Pictures from talkSPORT

More Stories Eddie Howe Erik ten Hag Sam Matterface

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.