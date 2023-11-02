Video: “Worst performance I’ve seen from Man United at home” – Sam Matterface slams Red Devils over Newcastle defeat

Man United are being roundly criticised from all sides today, and with good reason after they meekly surrendered to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies got their tactics spot on and gained revenge for being beaten by the Red Devils in last season’s final.

TalkSPORT’s Sam Matterface spoke of an acceptance amongst the supporters in the stadium as to just how bad their team was.

“Probably the worst performance I’ve seen from Man United at home,” was his damning indictment of the output on the night of Erik ten Hag’s underperforming side.

“Probably the worst performance I’ve seen from Utd at home! It emptied very quickly.” “From the start, it was pretty quiet. It was almost an acceptance. That's worse!” ? Sam Matterface claims the atmosphere at Old Trafford speaks volumes at #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/Z00OEdSg46 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 2, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT