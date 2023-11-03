Mikel Arteta issues positive injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Martin Odegaard will be available for selection against Newcastle tomorrow if he is able to train today.

Arsenal head to St. James’ Park tomorrow evening to take on Newcastle in a crucial test in their quest for the Premier League title.

After a devastating defeat and exit in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday against West Ham, the Gunners will be looking to bounce back against Eddie Howe’s men.

Newcastle on the other hand are coming into the game looking to continue winning ways after an impressive 3-0 demolition of Man Utd mid-week.

Both sides have been plagued with injuries but in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta handed some positive news to Arsenal fans regarding their captain.

“He had a little issue [hip]. He felt a lot better in the last few days. He will train today and if he is fine, he will be ready.” he said via James Olley.

The Norwegian midfielder missed out on last week’s win against Sheffield United and played only a few minutes against West Ham.

His inclusion will be a huge boost for his side given his performance in the same fixture last season.