talkSPORT pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is sticking by his prediction that Eddie Howe will not last at Newcastle United.

Despite guiding the Magpies to this season’s Champions League, as well as the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after thumping Man United 3-0, and doing well again domestically, Jordan believes Howe’s days at St. James’ Park are numbered.

“My belief system tells me that Newcastle will go on a journey,” he said.

“Eddie Howe will be a wonderful part of that journey but like other football clubs that have required gatekeepers to get you to different waypoints and different benchmarks, Howe may be one of those.

“If I’m wrong, I’m happy to back down from that. To win the Premier League takes a unique kind of manager and there ain’t many of them about.

“Now, he’s proving to be a unique manager for Newcastle because that bar hasn’t been set very high recently, with all due respect to those who have occupied that seat, because perhaps they haven’t had the opportunity or they haven’t had the environment.”

