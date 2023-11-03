West Ham man almost certain to join Champions League club in January

Although West Ham have gone off the boil a little of late, if they can pick up a couple of decent results to bring the confidence back, there’s no reason why they can’t push on from that point.

Currently sat in ninth position on 14 points, they’re only three behind Newcastle United in sixth so not even close to being taken out of the conversation with regard to another finish in the European places at this point.

Given that there’s only 10 games played anyway, even if the Hammers were down in the lower half of the table, there’s plenty of time to get points on the board.

Once the Irons pick up a head of steam again, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with once more.

One player that could help them if he was given half a chance by David Moyes is Pablo Fornals, but for some reason, the Spaniard rarely gets a look in under the Scot.

WhoScored note that he’s only played 142 minutes for the club in the Premier League this season, and at 27 years of age, he has to make a move now in order to resurrect his career or risk it going to waste.

Vamos Mi Sevilla say that one of the first things that Champions League outfit, Sevilla, will do once the window opens is to ‘advance’ Fornals’ arrival, and the player is almost certain to jump at the chance to move back to sunnier climbs.