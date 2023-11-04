‘Exploring the market for sure’ – West Ham’s focus ahead of January window explained by Romano

Though they did their business in the summer transfer window very late indeed, West Ham got things bang on in terms of personnel.

It’s not always been the case that every player they bring in hits the ground running, but the Hammers faithful can have no complaints this season.

Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and to a slightly lesser extent, Konstantinos Mavropanos, have all slotted in well at the London Stadium.

The one area that didn’t get addressed before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, however, was up front.

As WhoScored note, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings only have two goals between them so far this season (both for Antonio), and that’s clearly a major reason why the Hammers will look for a new striker in January.

‘No clarity on names yet, but West Ham are exploring the market for sure and a new striker could join in 2024,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘It’s not something advanced as of today, it’s too early. The Hammers are happy with new signings like Kudus and so they’re not in a rush.’

The next couple of months could therefore be crucial to West Ham’s aspirations.

They’ve dipped a little over the past few weeks, but if they’re able to keep pace with the top six or eight teams in the Premier League and then sign a proven goalscorer in January, there’s no reason why David Moyes and his squad can’t be challenging again for European football by season’s end.

Were the Hammers be unable to get out of their current funk, the Carabao Cup win against Arsenal notwithstanding, January may already be too late for them.