Gary Neville calls out Arsenal for ‘dangerous’ statement after VAR controversy

Gary Neville has criticised Arsenal Football Club again after they backed Mikel Arteta after his passionate rant against the PGMOL on Saturday.

The Spaniard was furious after Newcastle were awarded a goal against his side which he deemed to be ’embarrassing’ and Bruno Guimaraes avoided a red card for a strike on Jorginho’s head.

The following day, Arsenal Football Club released a statement backing their manager, labelling the incidents as ‘yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors’.

A lot of pundits have delivered varying opinions in the aftermath of the incident, including Neville who has been very vocal about his disagreement with the statement.

The former Manchester United player spoke out again on Sky Sport on Monday, labelling Arsenal’s statement and Liverpool’s previous one as ‘dangerous’.

‘I thought the statement was really poor,’ Neville said on Sky Sports via the Daily Mail.

'It was really poor… It's quite dangerous.'

‘Liverpool had a shocking one against them few weeks ago here and we knew it was wrong, there was feeling they had been hard done by.

‘A day after when Liverpool wrote statement with the suggestion of replay, I thought to be fair that was quite dangerous. The Arsenal statement is also quite dangerous.

‘All clubs signed a new behavioural charter and I’m not saying referees shouldn’t be put under pressure but clubs themselves should definitely behave better in these circumstances.

‘I’m looking at the Premier League and leadership in the Premier League, the reality of it is they have to start protecting referees, I was in favour of the transparency at the beginning of it.’