Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has made it clear he thinks Newcastle United’s winning goal against Arsenal should have been disallowed.

Anthony Gordon fired home from close range after a possible foul and offside in the build-up, and Clattenburg wasn’t impressed with VAR failing to take action.

Writing in his column in the Mail, Clattenburg said: “The whole goal didn’t feel right and if there was a moment to disallow it then it was this as Joelinton clearly pushed Gabriel.”

However, he was less sure about the offside, adding: “This happens a lot where players block the cameras, meaning the VAR couldn’t draw the lines and conclusively rule out the goal for offside. Again, the on-field decision has to stand.”