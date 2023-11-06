Mark Clattenburg thinks referee made a mistake during Newcastle v Arsenal clash

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has made it clear he thinks Newcastle United’s winning goal against Arsenal should have been disallowed.

Anthony Gordon fired home from close range after a possible foul and offside in the build-up, and Clattenburg wasn’t impressed with VAR failing to take action.

Writing in his column in the Mail, Clattenburg said: “The whole goal didn’t feel right and if there was a moment to disallow it then it was this as Joelinton clearly pushed Gabriel.”

However, he was less sure about the offside, adding: “This happens a lot where players block the cameras, meaning the VAR couldn’t draw the lines and conclusively rule out the goal for offside. Again, the on-field decision has to stand.”

