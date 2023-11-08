Liverpool journalist provides bleak update on Andre transfer for January

Liverpool are not planning to make a move for Fluminense’s Andre Trindade in January after enquiring about the midfielder during the summer.

Jurgen Klopp set about rebuilding the central areas of his squad and brought in four new stars before the transfer window shut. Andre was not one of them but the Reds did enquire about his availability.

However, the Reds were given no encouragement that a deal could be struck for the Brazilian star at that point, with Fluminense determined to keep Andre for the remainder of their Copa Libertadores run.

Heading into January, Liverpool have been strongly linked with a mid-season move for the Brazil international, but according to David Lynch for This Is Anfield, the Premier League giants do not intend to pursue the 22-year-old.

This likely means that Liverpool will miss out on Andre as Globo Esporte reports that Arsenal and Fulham sent representatives to watch the midfielder play in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has an agreement to leave Fluminense during the upcoming transfer window and they value him at £30m.