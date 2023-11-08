Liverpool journalist provides bleak update on Andre transfer for January

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Liverpool are not planning to make a move for Fluminense’s Andre Trindade in January after enquiring about the midfielder during the summer. 

Jurgen Klopp set about rebuilding the central areas of his squad and brought in four new stars before the transfer window shut. Andre was not one of them but the Reds did enquire about his availability.

However, the Reds were given no encouragement that a deal could be struck for the Brazilian star at that point, with Fluminense determined to keep Andre for the remainder of their Copa Libertadores run.

Heading into January, Liverpool have been strongly linked with a mid-season move for the Brazil international, but according to David Lynch for This Is Anfield, the Premier League giants do not intend to pursue the 22-year-old.

Andre has been linked to the Premier League
More Stories / Latest News
Man United considering loaning £37 million attacker to Premier League club
“Pushed me aside” – Player slams Leicester for how badly they treated him
“Happy to join” – Former Man Utd man confirms he has signed for Newcastle

This likely means that Liverpool will miss out on Andre as Globo Esporte reports that Arsenal and Fulham sent representatives to watch the midfielder play in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has an agreement to leave Fluminense during the upcoming transfer window and they value him at £30m.

More Stories Andre Trindade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.