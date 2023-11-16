Liverpool have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder Andre.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months and he is expected to be on the move during the January transfer window as per reports via SportWitness.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to sign a quality defensive midfielder and Andre would be a superb acquisition for them. He is quite young but he has established himself as a key player for Brazilian club Fluminense.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. He would improve Liverpool in the middle of the park.

The Reds are in desperate need of a specialist defensive midfielder who can protect the central defence and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to play for a big club can be hard to turn down and he will be hoping to secure a big move to the Premier League in the coming months.

Liverpool have started the season reasonably well and they will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and compete for trophies. Signing the right players in January could help them finish the season strongly.

Meanwhile, working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help the Brazilian midfielder improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. A move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career and he will be hoping to showcase his qualities at the highest level.