Manchester United initiate contact regarding a January move for 22-year-old

Manchester United have made an approach to sign the Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade in January.

The 22-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League in January and clubs like Fulham have been linked with him as well. The report from Football Transfers claims that Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign the Brazilian and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Apparently, Manchester United executives have already made their interest known to Fluminense regarding a January move and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class defensive midfielder in the coming seasons. His compatriot Casemiro has been quite underwhelming this season and Manchester United need alternatives.

The 22-year-old could transform them in the middle of the park and the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for Andre as well.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career, and he could help the Brazilian fulfil his tremendous potential.

Andre will help Manchester United improve defensively and his presence will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well. He should prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils if they can get the deal done in January.