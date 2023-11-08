Video: Bruno Fernandes may have saved Man United’s blushes with huge goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are back in front in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen in Denmark courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal. 

The Red Devils were in complete control of the game at one point as a brace from Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into added time of the first 45 minutes.

However, Marcus Rashford got himself sent off and that caused the match to swing around in the hosts’ favour.

Copenhagen scored two goals in added time of the first half to level the match but the ten men of Man United retook the lead from a controversial penalty as Bruno Fernandes converted the spot kick.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bukayo Saka brilliantly turns Sevilla star inside out to give Arsenal 2-0 lead
Video: Man United capitulate in Denmark as Copenhagen comeback from 2-0 down
Video: Marcus Rashford’s horror season continues as Man United star sent off in crucial Champions League clash
More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.