Video: Bruno Fernandes may have saved Man United’s blushes with huge goal

Man United are back in front in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen in Denmark courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal.

The Red Devils were in complete control of the game at one point as a brace from Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into added time of the first 45 minutes.

However, Marcus Rashford got himself sent off and that caused the match to swing around in the hosts’ favour.

Copenhagen scored two goals in added time of the first half to level the match but the ten men of Man United retook the lead from a controversial penalty as Bruno Fernandes converted the spot kick.

BRUNO FERNANDES ? The captain takes United ahead from the penalty spot!#UCL pic.twitter.com/T9K2zJzW1K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2023