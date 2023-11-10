Chelsea believe summer signing will become ‘one of the best in the Premier League’

Staff at Chelsea have high hopes for Cole Palmer.

The young English playmaker, who joined the Blues from Manchester City in the summer, has hit the ground running.

The 21-year-old has already started in five Premier League games for Mauricio Pochettino and has three goals to show for it.

Clearly enjoying an upward trajectory, many wonder just how far Palmer can go, and according to recent reports, those working at Chelsea believe the former Manchester City academy graduate can reach the very top.

“Many at Chelsea believe he will become a key player for England and one of the best in the Premier League,” wrote journalist Fraser Fletcher on X.

“[…] Anytime I speak with someone about him they talk about a very exciting talent with the footballing world at his feet.”

Fletcher’s assessment bodes well, not only for Chelsea but also for England. The Three Lions have come agonisingly close to ending their 57-year-long trophy draught in recent years but have failed to navigate the final hurdle.

However, that could all be set to change with the next generation of talent, including Palmer, coming through. Although the 21-year-old has yet to be awarded his senior international debut, many in the industry clearly believe it’ll only be a matter of time.