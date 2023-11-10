Journalist tips Eddie Howe for major job when he leaves Newcastle

There’s little point denying what a magnificent job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United since he took over at the club.

Many will likely point to the fact that he’s had significant backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), however, as both Chelsea and Man United have shown, having money and spending it wisely are two very different things indeed.

Howe hasn’t gone overboard in terms of transfer fees on players, and those he has bought have clearly bought into and fitted his philosophy.

The Magpies are still probably a few players short of a title-winning outfit, but the club are definitely going the right way about building a brilliant team to watch, and a sustainable club to go with it.

Howe’s legacy, if it’s not a trophy or two, will be the way in which he helped to bring the Toon Army back in their droves, and got the team playing a style of football not seen since the days of Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Clear minded’ Dele Alli on the road to recovery at Everton Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Leeds United links with 17-year-old attacker Steve Bruce likens Newcastle United player to Arsenal summer signing

It’s perhaps with that in mind that journalist, Eamon Dunphy, has tipped Howe for the England job once Gareth Southgate decides enough is enough.

‘Southgate’s contract runs out next year — and England may be looking for a new manager for the 2026 World Cup campaign. Who will the new man be?,’ he wrote in The Irish Star.

‘The favorite to succeed Southgate is Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. I think it would be a smart choice as Howe is the real deal.

‘He showed that at Bournemouth, and he’s doing well with Newcastle United too. Howe came in on the back of the Saudi takeover, and he has made some smart signings.’

Of course, there’s no suggestion that Southgate will definitely leave after Euro2024, nor that Howe is necessarily interested in managing his country.

Given his success in the north east, it’s a fair bet that the club won’t let him go that easily.