Eddie Howe has revealed that Callum Wilson will not leave for international duty after picking up an injury.

Newcastle lost their second game on the bounce on Saturday evening 2-0 against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Howe has not only had to deal with a congested fixture list but has to also contend with an injury-stricken side with several key players missing.

Unfortunately, Miguel Almiron picked up an injury during the loss with the Newcastle manager confirming that it is a ‘hamstring problem’.

Howe also delivered more bad news as he revealed that Wilson would not be leaving on international duty.

“Callum won’t travel with England. He’s going to be out for a number of weeks,” he said via Yahoo Sports.

The English striker picked up the injury during the 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday as he joins fellow forward, Isak, on the injury list.