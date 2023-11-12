Video: Akanji scores for City right before half-time to make it 2-2

Manuel Akanji scores a fine header to level things up right before half-time for Manchester City.
It has been a thrilling game so far at Stamford Bridge. Haaland took the lead from the spot after being awarded a questionable penalty.
But Chelsea responded immediately with two goals in 8 minutes. Thiago Silva scored a great header to equalise before former City man Raheem Sterling scored to give Chelsea the lead.
Chelsea were about to finish the half with a lead but Akanji rose up in the 46th minute to head in a equaliser.
The goal came from a short corner before Bernando Silva put in a teasing ball in inside the box where the Swiss defender was left completely unmarked and he made no mistake as he headed past Sanchez.
Watch the goal below:
Manuel Akanji with the LEVELLER just before the break! ?? pic.twitter.com/wbBBRGPQ6t
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023