Video: Akanji scores for City right before half-time to make it 2-2

Manuel Akanji scores a fine header to level things up right before half-time for Manchester City.

It has been a thrilling game so far at Stamford Bridge. Haaland took the lead from the spot after being awarded a questionable penalty.

But Chelsea responded immediately with two goals in 8 minutes. Thiago Silva scored a great header to equalise before former City man Raheem Sterling scored to give Chelsea the lead.

Chelsea were about to finish the half with a lead but Akanji rose up in the 46th minute to head in a equaliser.

The goal came from a short corner before Bernando Silva put in a teasing ball in inside the box where the Swiss defender was left completely unmarked and he made no mistake as he headed past Sanchez.

Watch the goal below: