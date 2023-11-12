Video: Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling score two quick goals to turn the game around for Chelsea

Chelsea have responded back immediately with two quick goals.

Haaland gave City the lead from the spot but just four minutes later Chelsea equalised through Thiago Silva. Conor Gallagher whipped in a corner and the Brazilian made a clever run on the near post to flick a header goalwards past Ederson.

And 8 minutes later, Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net again. After a series of mistakes from the City players, the ball is picked up by Palmer who slides a pass through for Reece James.

The fullback squares the ball across the goal at the back post where Raheem Sterling was there to slot home against his old team.

Watch the goals below:

Thiago Silva with the QUICK equaliser for the blues! ?? pic.twitter.com/qgiBeiH1MT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023

Raheem Sterling gives Chelsea the LEAD against his former side! ?? pic.twitter.com/DIRo6AWtIC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023