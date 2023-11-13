Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says “very good player” probably not ready for Liverpool transfer yet

Liverpool have been linked with Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, but Fabrizio Romano has played down those transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Reds could perhaps do with signing a top young defender in the near future, as key players like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip aren’t getting any younger, while Joe Gomez has been rather injury prone in his career at Anfield.

Beraldo looks a huge prospect, and Romano says he rates the Brazilian teenager highly, though he feels he would probably benefit from another move before making the step up to a top Premier League club like Liverpool straight away.

“Lucas Beraldo – There has been talk of Liverpool being interested in signing Brazilian youngster Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo. However, I’m not hearing anything – not aware of that or of any negotiations for him at this stage,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are always linked with many players but there’s nothing concrete so far. He’s very good player, a talented young centre-back. I like him, but I think he probably needs one more step before joining a super top club like Liverpool.”

Still only 19 years of age, Beraldo clearly has a big future in the game, but Romano is probably right that he would do well not to rush into a big move too early, as it might mean less playing time, which could hinder his development.