Bayern deny reports of contract talks not taking place for star winger

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund has said “reports of talks not taking place with Leroy Sane over new deal are fake”.

Freund went on to praise Sane, saying this is the best he has been at Bayern Munich so far, and stating “He’s one of the players on whom we want to build the future of the team”.

According to Transfermarkt, Sane’s current contract expires on June 30th, 2025, therefore giving Bayern time to agree a new deal with the German international.

Sane has played 18 games for Bayern this season in all competitions, scoring nine goals, providing seven assists and totalling 1,474 minutes of football.

This is his best start to a season in a Bayern shirt since joining the club in 2020, last season Sane scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games, if Sane can replicate his opening 18 games output he would have provided 32 goal contributions in 36 games, which would be his best campaign in Germany.

Bayern sit 2nd in the Bundesliga on 29 points, two points behind 1st place Bayer Leverkusen on 31. In the opening 11 games of the campaign, Bayern have won nine and drawn two, they are yet to lose a game in the league.