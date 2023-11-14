Man City have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign 15-year-old Finlay Gorman and the Premier League champions won’t stop there when it comes to shopping at the Yorkshire club.

According to The Athletic, it will be a British record transfer fee for a player of that age, which currently stands at £2million from Jermaine Pennant’s move in 1999 from Notts County to Arsenal.

Man City have one of the best academies in the country and The City Group have hired plenty of talented coaches to nurture the next big things in the footballing world.

The Premier League champions will head back to Leeds for another one of their young talents, reports TEAMtalk, as Harry Gray appears to be the next target on their list.

Gray, who just turned 15 in early October, comes from the same age group as Gorman and is still another two seasons away from being able to become a scholar at a professional club.

He is highly rated by the Championship outfit but once again, Leeds could lose him to what many believe is the best team in the World.