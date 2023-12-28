Leeds United prodigy confirms exit with social media post

Leeds United youngster Finlay Gorman has sent out a message for the Whites after completing his move to Manchester City.

The 15-year-old academy star has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League champions and he was highly rated within the club.

However, the interest from the Premier League champions can be hard to turn down and it is no surprise that he has chosen to join their youth team.

Gorman will now look to continue his development with Manchester City and establish himself as a first-team player for them in the coming seasons.

The German took to social media to thank his former teammates and the Leeds staff for helping him develop over the years. He has spent seven seasons with the Leeds Academy and the player shared his gratitude on his Instagram account.